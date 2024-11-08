KSP: Man dies after allegedly overdosing in custody

ONEIDA, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Kentucky State Police, a man has died after he allegedly overdosed while in custody following a traffic stop in Clay County.

A release from KSP says that a preliminary investigation indicates that 49-year-old Shawn D. Gibson was arrested in connection to an active warrant during a traffic stop which took place on North Highway 66.

Gibson was then placed in the rear seat of a KSP patrol vehicle, where he allegedly consumed drugs, which resulted in an overdose while troopers were continuing to investigate the traffic stop, the release says.

KSP say that life-saving measures were attempted, and Gibson was taken to Advent Health in Manchester by EMS where he was pronounced dead by the Clay County coroner.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday morning and the results are pending. An investigation is ongoing.