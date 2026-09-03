KSP: Man, woman killed after alleged abduction, pursuit and officer-involved shooting in western Kentucky

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A man and woman were killed after an alleged domestic violence-related abduction led to a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting in western Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which occurred Wednesday night in Daviess County at the request of KSP Post 16 in Henderson.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on New Cut Road in Ohio County around 10:48 p.m. CDT Wednesday for a welfare check involving a possible domestic violence threat.

Deputies made contact with Tracy Pearce, 37, at her mother's home in Whitesville. Pearce told deputies she was OK and did not expect any issues involving her estranged husband, investigators said.

Later, Pearce's estranged husband, 30-year-old Jonathon Severs of Owensboro, arrived at the residence. State police said Severs allegedly shot a resident of the home before forcing Pearce into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

A short time later, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office located Severs and initiated a pursuit. Investigators said Severs' vehicle collided head-on with a sheriff's patrol vehicle near the 9700 block of Morgantown Road.

Following the crash, gunfire was exchanged between Severs and Daviess County deputies, according to KSP. Severs was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearce was found dead inside the vehicle.

The person shot at the New Cut Road residence was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting at the residence, while Kentucky State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Authorities said both investigations remain ongoing.

