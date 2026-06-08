KSP: Minnesota woman dies after losing control of 3-wheeled motorcycle in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 61-year-old woman died Sunday after she reportedly lost control of her three-wheeled motorcycle on a sharp curve in Anderson County, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP reported that Carol Jean Olson, of Faribault, Minnesota, was traveling south on KY-53 near 1346 Willisburg Road at around 4 p.m. Sunday when she lost control around a sharp curve, was thrown from the motorcycle, and struck the base of a road sign.

Olson was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to KSP.

Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort was notified by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office around 4:15 p.m. and responded to the scene.

KSP continues to investigate the collision.