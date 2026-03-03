KSP: Monday night single-vehicle collision in Laurel County leaves 1 dead

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monday night single-vehicle collision in Laurel County that left one dead is under investigation by Kentucky State Police, the agency reports.

According to KSP, officials responded to the area of Sinking Creek Road just after 8 p.m. Monday for reports of a collision. An investigation revealed that the driver, 21-year-old John Frazier, was traveling northbound when he entered a curve, left the roadway and overturned.

During that time, Frazier was ejected from the vehicle. He later died from his injuries at the University of Tennessee Medical Center just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP.