KSP: Murder investigation underway in Meade County as suspect remains at large

LEX 18
EKRON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A murder investigation is underway in Meade County after a woman was found dead in a home on Simpson Lane on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, authorities responded to the home just before 1 pm. The victim, later identified as 55-year-old Mary Crase, sustained one gunshot wound.

The suspect, 45-year-old Scott Hornback, fled the scene. Police report that Hornback is a white male, approximately 135 pounds and 5'8" tall, with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078 or 911. If the public encounters Hornback, they are urged not to approach as he is considered armed and dangerous.

