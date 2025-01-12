KSP: officer-involved shooting following vehicle pursuit under investigation

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Saturday afternoon vehicle pursuit that led to an officer-involved shooting is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, Irvine Police attempted to make a traffic stop Saturday afternoon when 44-year-old Summer Arvin, the driver of the vehicle, failed to stop.

The pursuit crossed into Powell County when Arvin turned onto Little Brush Creek Road, losing control of the vehicle and sliding into a snow bank. KSP reports that when officers approached the vehicle, Arvin allegedly brandished a handgun.

"Officers gave the individual several loud verbal commands to drop the weapon, and the suspect did not comply," KSP said in a release. "At some point, the officer fired his agency-issued service weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder."

Arvin exited the vehicle and fled into the nearby wooded area, still armed. Following negotiations, Arvin surrendered without incident and was transported to a local hospital.

Arvin has been charged with operating on a suspended driver's license, first degree wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.