KSP: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Owensboro

WLEX
OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is with critical injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 500 block of Orchard Street following reports of a disturbance.

After police arrived, that a male individual in possession of a knife was "threatening officers and others in the house" when multiple OPD discharged their firearms, striking the individual.

Life-saving measures were performed on scene and the man remains in critical but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

