KSP: 1 killed in trooper-involved shooting in Gallatin County

WARSAW, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a trooper-involved shooting in Gallatin County on Wednesday, according to a release from KSP.

The release states that 54-year-old James E. Walter from Warsaw was killed after being "engaged" by members of the KSP Special Response Team (SRT) after he fired shots in the air and inside his home and then opened the door and presented a firearm to law enforcement and the SRT.

KSP says a preliminary investigation indicated that KSP was called to assist the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in a situation at a mobile home park where Walter was outside his home shooting into the air. The mobile home park was evacuated to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

According to the release, Walter continued to fire shots inside his home and make verbal threats about shooting law enforcement.

KSP personnel and the KSP SRT attempted to deescalate the situation by negotiation, but at 4:45 a.m., Walter opened the door to his home, presented a firearm, and was "engaged" by the SRT, which resulted in fatal injuries to Walter. No other injuries were reported.