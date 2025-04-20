KSP: One person dead following crash, vehicle fire on KY 160 in Harlan County

(LEX 18) — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on KY 160, on Big Black Mountain in the Lynch community of Harlan County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says they received a call at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday reporting the crash. Initial reports indicated the vehicle was on fire with one person trapped inside.

One person was confirmed dead, KSP states.

KSP adds that the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene, including the Harlan Rescue Squad, Lifeguard Ambulance, Lynch Fire Department, Harlan Coroner's Office, and Kentucky State Police.

