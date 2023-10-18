Person taken to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-75 in Rockcastle County

(LEX 18) — A person was airlifted to an area hospital after they were shot while driving on I-75.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a call of a female with a possible gunshot wound at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the person was driving on I-75 Northbound near the 52-mile marker when the incident occurred.

When officers arrived, they determined the person suffered a gunshot wound to her upper legs. She was airlifted from Rockcastle Regional Hospital to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment. Area law enforcement agencies are working to locate the vehicle driven by the perpetrator.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Any person with information regarding the incident must contact the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office at (606) 256-2033 or KY State Police.