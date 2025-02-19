Watch Now
KSP reminds drivers 'Don't crowd the plow' after crash involving semi-truck and snow plow

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is reminding drivers, "Don't crowd the plow" after a crash involving a snow plow and semi-truck.

KSP says the crash between a snow plow and a semi-truck occurred on Interstate 24 near the 36-mile marker in Lyon County. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow plow was treating and plowing roads, driving east when a semi-truck also driving east collided with the rear end of the plow. The crash was due to hazardous conditions from snow-covered roads and limited visibility caused by snowfall, according to KSP.

No injuries were reported.

