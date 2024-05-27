KSP reports several posts without phone services due to storms

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have reported that several of their posts across the Bluegrass are without phone services due to the storms.
KSP says the following posts have established contingency phone lines that can be used:
- Ashland- 502-682-5805
- Columbia- 270-384-4796, 270-384-4797 or 270-384-6272
- Dry Ridge- 502-395-1576 or 502-395-1874
- Elizabethtown- 502-395-1576 or
- Frankfort- 502-682-5796
- Harlan- 502-682-5758
- Henderson- 502-682-1279 or 502-682-2259
- London- 502-682-5780
- Madisonville- 502-682-0941 or 502-395-1238
- Mayfield- Emergency services: 502-395-1698 and General public: 502-395-1691, 502-682-0379 or 502-682-1025
- Morehead- 502-682-5753 or 502-682-5740
- Richmond- 502-682-5738 or 502-682-5726
KSP says they are working to resolve the issue.
This is subject to change; check back for updates.