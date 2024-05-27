KSP reports several posts without phone services due to storms

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have reported that several of their posts across the Bluegrass are without phone services due to the storms.

KSP says the following posts have established contingency phone lines that can be used:



Ashland- 502-682-5805

Columbia- 270-384-4796, 270-384-4797 or 270-384-6272

Dry Ridge- 502-395-1576 or 502-395-1874

Elizabethtown- 502-395-1576 or

Frankfort- 502-682-5796

Harlan- 502-682-5758

Henderson- 502-682-1279 or 502-682-2259

London- 502-682-5780

Madisonville- 502-682-0941 or 502-395-1238

Mayfield- Emergency services: 502-395-1698 and General public: 502-395-1691, 502-682-0379 or 502-682-1025

Morehead- 502-682-5753 or 502-682-5740

Richmond- 502-682-5738 or 502-682-5726

KSP says they are working to resolve the issue.

This is subject to change; check back for updates.