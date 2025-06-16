KSP responds to an active barricade situation in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is on the scene of an active barricade situation in Pulaski County.

Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, and the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team are currently responding to an active barricade situation in Somerset.

Somerset Police Captain Shawn Dobbs says they received a shots-fired call around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday. Evidence shows the man who has barricaded himself is also connected to the shots fired incident, according to Dobbs.

Somerset Police attempted negotiations, but contacted KSP. Police say they have obtained warrants for the suspect. It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with him.

Officers evacuated an apartment building in the area and homes nearby to keep people safe.

KSP asks people to remain vigilant and avoid the area of East Mount Vernon Street near the intersection of Crawford Avenue as they respond.

This is an ongoing situation. We will update you once we learn more.