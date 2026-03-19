KSP search for missing 24-year-old Shelby County woman last seen in Louisville area

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a 24-year-old Shelby County woman who was last seen in Louisville on March 18.

KSP says that Callie Ray Shouse of Waddy, Kentucky, last communicated with a family member by phone on Tuesday, but her exact location was unknown at the time of the call.

According to KSP, Shouse is described as 5 feet tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

KSP says she may be suffering from a mental illness and could appear confused.

Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Shouse is urged to contact KSP Post 12 in Frankfort at 502-227-2221 or their local law enforcement agency.