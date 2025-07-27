KSP: Inmates back in custody after escape from Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington

UPDATE: July 27 at 4:23 p.m.

KSP says that both inmates have been apprehended without incident and taken to the Woodford County Detention Center.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police are searching for two inmates who escaped from Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington on Saturday evening.

A KSP release states prison employees discovered 32-year-old Michael Reynolds from Russellville, 30-year-old and Jonathan Mullins from Somerset, were missing at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Reynolds is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 192 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Mullins is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was incarcerated on charges of second-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

Authorities have not released information about how the men escaped or in what direction they may have fled.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.

