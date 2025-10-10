Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSP searching for escaped inmate in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career Development Center just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

KSP says the escaped inmate is a 26-year-old Jeremy D. Ward from Hartford. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and chest. Ward was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage sweatpants, and white shoes.

Authorities say that Ward is known to frequently visit Owensboro, Hartford, Beaver Dam, and surrounding counties.

Ward has been serving a sentence for multiple drug trafficking and possession charges in addition to charges of burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, KSP says.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

