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KSP searching for inmate who escaped from the Madison County Detention Center

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Madison County Detention Center
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MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who reportedly escaped from the Madison County Detention Center just before midnight on Thursday.

23-year-old Calain Myers of Lexington, is described by KSP as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Myers was last seen wearing a white shirt and orange pants.

Myers was serving a sentence for third-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia, KSP reported.

Anyone with information about Myers' location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

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