KSP searching for inmate who walked away from work detail in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from a work detail in the area of North College Street in Franklin, Kentucky, on Friday.

KSP says that the escaped inmate is 50-year-old Christian Jones, a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

A release states that Jones was last seen in a blue Subaru Baja heading towards Tennessee.

KSP says they were contacted by the Simpson County Jail just after 10 a.m. regarding the incident.