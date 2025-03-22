KSP searching for missing 13-year-old last seen in Pike County

PIKE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy named Dewayne Salyers, who was last seen in the Robinson Creek area of Pike County.

A release from the KSP says that an initial investigation indicated that Salyers was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as a white male who is 4 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds and has blonde hair. Salyers was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, checkered jacket, black jeans, brown boots, and carrying a green backpack.

Kentucky State Police

Anyone with information regarding Salyers' whereabouts should contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.