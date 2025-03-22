Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

KSP searching for missing 13-year-old last seen in Pike County

salyers.jpg
Kentucky State Police
salyers.jpg
Posted

PIKE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy named Dewayne Salyers, who was last seen in the Robinson Creek area of Pike County.

A release from the KSP says that an initial investigation indicated that Salyers was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as a white male who is 4 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds and has blonde hair. Salyers was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, checkered jacket, black jeans, brown boots, and carrying a green backpack.

salyers.jpg

Anyone with information regarding Salyers' whereabouts should contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18