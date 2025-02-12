KSP searching for missing 15-year-old from Buckhorn area

BUCKHORN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old named Herbert Gibson from the Buckhorn community of Perry County, who reportedly walked away from his home on KY 2022.

Gibson is a white male with light brown hair, is five feet six inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green undershirt and black and blue shoes.

KSP

KSP says they received a call about the missing juvenile just before noon on Sunday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069.

The situation remains under investigation.