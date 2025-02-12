KSP searching for missing 18-year-old female last seen in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — KSP is searching for missing 18-year-old Madison E. Cureton, who was last seen getting into a cab at a business of KY 30 in Laurel County on Jan. 25.

A release describes Cureton as a white female who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length black hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

KSP

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact KSP Post 11, London, at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

