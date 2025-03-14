KSP searching for missing man from Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing 38-year-old man from Hazard named Donald "Ryan" Whitaker.

A release from the KSP states that Whitaker was reported missing by his family. His last known location was determined to be the Knott County Central Gymnasium in the Hindman Community of Knott County on March 6.

Kentucky State Police

The release describes Whitaker as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes who stands 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold sleeves, a Hazard High School logo on the front, and gray pants. He was last known to drive a maroon 2013 Nissan Maxima.

KSP say that associates reported having verbal communication with Whitaker using "electronic means" until March 11. There has been no known communication since then.

Anyone with information on Whitaker's whereabouts is urged to contact KSP Post 14 immediately at 606-435-6069. An investigation is ongoing.