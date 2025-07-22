KSP searching for missing 14-year-old in Owen County

GLENCOE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg is asking the community for help in finding 14-year-old Isabella Demaria from Glencoe, who was reportedly last seen by family on Monday night.

KSP described Demaria as standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 120 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, baggy pants, and she was carrying two dark colored backpacks.

KSP Post 5 asked for anyone with information to contact officials at 502-532-6363. Tips can be submittedthrough the KSP website.