HUEYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for assistance finding a missing teen who was last seen in the Hueysville area of Floyd County.

KSP says that 15-year-old Lesley Maynard was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. She is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KSP

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

A missing person investigation is ongoing.