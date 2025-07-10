KSP seeking public's assistance locating missing teen

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl from Grant County.

KSP says that Hatton, from Williamstown, was last in contact with family on Wednesday when she called her mother and stated that she was leaving.

Hatton is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, maroon shorts, and black and white "Chuck Taylor" style shoes, KSP says.

Police say Hatton also uses the alias of Malia Sinclair. She was last seen at the Grant County Library and is believed to be in the Northern Kentucky area.

KSP is asking for anyone with information to please contact them at 859-428-1212. Tips may also be submitted using the KSP website tip line.