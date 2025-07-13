Good Samaritans who helped wounded trooper near airport found, KSP reports

UPDATE: July 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky State Police reported the family that helped the injured trooper following a shooting near the Blue Grass Airport has been found.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating the good Samaritans who provided life-saving procedures to a trooper who was shot Sunday near the Lexington Airport.

The trooper was shot around 11:36 a.m. in an incident that was part of a series of violent events across Lexington.

Officials say these unknown individuals provided critical aid to the wounded officer before emergency responders arrived on scene.

Anyone with information about these good Samaritans is asked to contact KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.

