KSP: Teenager killed in Friday afternoon crash in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fatal vehicle collision in Bowling Green has left a teenager dead, Kentucky State Police report.

According to KSP, authorities responded to the 41-mile marker of Interstate 65 at around 4 p.m. Friday. Investigation revealed that a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling northbound when the he left the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree line.

The passenger of the vehicle, 19-year-old Gracie Scott, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a hospital in Tennessee where she was pronounced dead.

The juvenile driver suffered minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP.

