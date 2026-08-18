Video: KSP Trooper rescues family from Friday I-65 rollover crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky State Police trooper is seen in a video rescuing a family trapped in their car after a crash on Interstate 65 in Elizabethtown.

KSP responded to a two-vehicle crash crash on I-65 in Hardin County after receiving a call at about 2:10 Friday afternoon. Police said the caller reported one car had overturned and was smoking.

Trooper Blaine Miller was in the area responding to an unrelated incident, according to KSP. When Miller arrived at the scene, the overturned car was beginning to catch fire. Miller broke the front windshield of the car, climbed inside, and helped bring all four people inside the car to safety.

KSP said the four people in the car were identified as 28-year-old Samantha Bloom, 22-year-old Joshua Bloom, 26-year-old Sarah Bloom and 24-year-old Savannah Bloom of Louisville, Ky.

KSP say a preliminary investigation revealed a tractor-trailer driven by Steven Hawkins of Munfordville, Ky. was traveling southbound on I-65 when it merged from the middle lane into the right lane near the 87-mile marker, forcing a 2013 Honda CRV driven by Savannah Bloom off the right shoulder of the interstate. The Honda CRV then overturned several times before coming to a stop on its side, KSP said.

All four people in the Honda CRV were not seriously hurt and were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt and declined EMS.