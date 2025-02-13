KSP: Vehicle pursuit leads to barricade situation on KY 151

UPDATE: Feb. 12 at 9:34 p.m.

According to the Kentucky State Police, they responded to a vehicle pursuit that turned into a barricade situation on KY 151 on Wednesday.

The road was shut down for the safety of citizens and to allow troopers and officers to operate effectively, KSP says.

Original Story:

The Kentucky State Police say they are conducting an investigation into an incident on KY 151 near the Anderson and Franklin County lines.

A release from the KSP says KY 151 has been temporarily closed between Interstate 64 and Green Wilson Road. Drivers can use KY 127, Interstate 64, and Green Wilson Road as alternative routes.

No other information is available at this time.

