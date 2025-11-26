KSP's annual Trooper Teddy Black Friday sale supports children in crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is offering its signature Trooper Teddy bears at a discounted price during its annual Black Friday sale, with all proceeds supporting children who have experienced trauma.

The Office of Governor Beshear detailed that the sale runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2, offering the teddy bears for $20 each. The bears are part of the Trooper Teddy Project, a program that provides comfort to children during traumatic events including severe illnesses, abuse or involvement in critical incidents.

"This sale is more than a fundraiser, it is a chance for Kentuckians to be part of a moment of comfort for a child who truly needs it," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Every bear purchased becomes a helping hand we can extend during a family's most difficult day."

The Trooper Teddy Project operates entirely through charitable contributions and bear sales, ensuring all proceeds directly support purchasing additional bears for children in need, officials reported.

The program began in 1989 following a fundraising effort led by former Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson, whose initiative helped purchase the first 2,000 bears, according to officials. Since then, the program has become an integral part of KSP's service to Kentucky families.

"The impact of these bears has reached far beyond what anyone imagined decades ago," KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said. "They serve as a small but meaningful reminder that no child faces hardship alone, and that the Kentucky State Police support victims through difficult times."

Trooper Teddy Bears can be purchased online or at any KSP Post. Customers may pick up bears at a local post at no cost or choose to have them shipped for an additional fee. Supporters can also make tax-deductible donations to the project.