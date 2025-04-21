KSU aquaculture team collects nearly 100 pounds of fish from low-lying areas after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On April 17, nearly 100 pounds of fish were rescued from low-lying areas in Frankfort by the Kentucky State University’s Aquaculture Research Center following historic flooding along the Kentucky River.

Area flooding and cresting of the river pushed "local fish into calmer backwater areas for refuge," stranding them in low-lying areas as water receded, a press release said.

KSU's aquaculture team responded, rescuing the fish and collecting data on species that had traveled far from their habitats and "assessing the potential for wild-type genetic sourcing."

Using a senine netting technique, the group collected three game species, four non-game species and various minnows. The fish were then transported in a hauling truck and released back into the Kentucky River.

Species sampled include:

