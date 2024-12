LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that KY 192 is closed around five miles west of London due to a fatal traffic crash on Thursday afternoon.

A post from officials added that an investigation is underway by the sheriff's office and the road is expected to be closed for an "undetermined period of time."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.