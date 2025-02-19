KY 80 in Perry Co. closed due to worsening pavement break

JACKSON, Ky — KY 80 in Perry County has been closed at mile point 5.71 due to a break in the pavement, which has deteriorated to the point that the road has been deemed unsafe for travel.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways said the closure is between KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) and the bridge crossing the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Drivers can take a detour using KY 451, the Hal Rogers Parkway, and KY 15. Message boards, signs, and barricades will be in place to warn drivers of the closure.

According to the release, significant repairs will be required to make the road safe for travel again, and there has not yet been a timetable established regarding the repair or reopening of the roadway.

The break was caused by heavy rainfall and flooding on Saturday, the release states.