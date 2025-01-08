KY AG: $227.5 million settlement for state pension systems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A long-running lawsuit with major hedge funds in regard to the state's pension systems has come to a settlement, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Wednesday.

$227.5 million has been agreed to be paid to Kentucky's pension systems by hedge funds KKR & Co., Prisma Capital Partners, The Blackstone Group and Pacific Alternative Asset Management.

“As law enforcement, firefighters and other public servants, these Kentuckians dedicated their lives to our Commonwealth. It’s our Office’s responsibility to fight for them against those who put their pensions at risk,” said Attorney General Coleman. “I’m proud of our team who delivered this long-awaited outcome, led by our talented Civil Chief Justin Clark. I look forward to fully resolving this case so Kentucky’s retirees can enjoy the benefits they earned.”

The settlement includes approximately $145 million in assets to be distributed to state pension funds that was held in reserves by Prisma Capital Partners.

However, the settlement is contingent "upon the approval of the Franklin Circuit Court and the dismissal of other lawsuits not involving the Commonwealth," Coleman said in the release.

If approved, funds will be distributed among the Kentucky Public Pension Authority, the Kentucky Retirement System and the County Employee Retirement System. The terms of the settlement were filed in the Franklin Circuit Court, which must approve the agreement; a hearing is scheduled for late February.

According to release, the hedge funds "continue to deny liability and maintain that the settlement is to avoid the expense, distraction and inconvenience of further litigation."