KY AG Coleman activates price gouging hotline during winter storm

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Monday the activation of the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline to protect Kentuckians during the winter storm.

AG Coleman encourages people who suspect price gouging to report it online or by calling 1-888-432-9257. A team of attorneys, investigators, and staff from the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection will review the complaints to determine if price-gouging has taken place.

According to a release, Kentucky law defines price gouging as a "grossly excessive charge – more than 10% above the price prior to the emergency declaration– that is not related to higher costs to the seller."

Goods and services covered by the law include food, gas, shelter, transportation, emergency cleanup and repair or reconstruction services such as tree removal.