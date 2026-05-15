KY American Water files rate increase request based on $108 million in investments

Kentucky American Water has filed a rate increase request with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to "support approximately $108 million in ongoing water system investments" slated for 2027.

According to a release, the request reinforces the company's commitment to system upgrades and improving water quality.

"We engage in thorough strategic planning and make ongoing investments in our water systems," said Robert Burton, oresident of Kentucky American Water, said in the release. “These investments directly benefit the communities we proudly serve and continue to support reliable service and improved water quality for our customers—from treatment to the tap. The investments underscore our commitment to the health and safety of our customers.”

The request comes a year after Kentucky American Water filed their previous rate request, which was implemented in December 2025. That rate change increased the average bill for customers using an average of 3,9000 gallons of month $2.

If approved, the company reports that the "typical residential water customer using 4,030 gallons of water would see an increase of approximately $8 per month."