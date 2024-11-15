Ky. Attorney General Russell Coleman calls on FCC to prevent robocalls nationwide

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman and 46 other attorneys general have called on the Federal Communications Commission to prevent robocalls nationwide.

According to a release, voice service providers must register on the FCC's database to operate in the United States.

The attorneys general ask the FCC to include "penalties for providers who submit false or inadequate information by preventing them from operating," making it more difficult for robocallers to gain access to the US telephone network and, as a result, lessen the number of robocalls.

“Bad actors who prey on the vulnerable with illegal robocalls have no place in Kentucky. The FCC has the tools to prevent robocallers from taking advantage of our families, and it’s time for the Commission to use them,” Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a press release.

The release notes that during October, it was estimated that Kentucky received 53.6 million robocalls and about 5 billion nationwide.