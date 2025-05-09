KY congressional delegation supports Beshear's request for public assistance

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's congressional delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Governor Beshear's request for public assistance in 85 counties, individual assistance in 24 counties, and hazard mitigation due to the devastating flooding in April.

The delegation wrote, “the torrential rainfall, flash flooding, and tornadoes that occurred across Kentucky as a result of the April storms led to widespread damage to critical public infrastructure including roads, bridges, and water distribution systems. Recent reports indicate hundreds of households have been impacted, and more than 500 local, state, and federal roadways were underwater or closed because of mudslides at one point during the event, which further hindered the initial response and assessment of damages. As communities begin to rebuild and families begin to recoup their homes, federal assistance is critical to ensuring Kentuckians can safely resume their lives.”