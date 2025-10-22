KY domestic violence coalition honors survivors, raises awareness during October campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A sea of purple shirts and ribbons filled the Capitol Education Center as Kentucky's domestic violence coalition gathered to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis affecting thousands across the state.

ZeroV, Kentucky's domestic violence coalition, hosted the event to highlight the scope of domestic violence in Kentucky and provide support for survivors. The gathering included a proclamation from Gov. Andy Beshear, delivered by First Lady Britainy Beshear, marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky.

"To the survivors who are out there and might be listening, I want you to know that there is help," First Lady Beshear said.

The statistics presented at the event underscore the magnitude of the issue. In 2024, almost 8,000 arrests were made, 17,000 emergency protective orders were served, 15,000 people received services from ZeroV's domestic violence programs and 23,000 crisis and hotline calls were received by ZeroV.

"As we talk about, everyone knows someone. I have family members, friends and colleagues that have been impacted so this isn't just for the sake of the work," said Andrea Robinson, board president of ZeroV.

Robinson emphasized that awareness efforts must extend beyond October.

"Of course in October, we acknowledge it as domestic violence awareness month. But awareness needs to continue year round and so I think its really important for individuals to get in touch with their local programs," Robinson said.

Survivor Tinia Whitfield shared her journey of healing and hope.

"Sometimes the pain is all you see. The hurt is all you see. But when you get through that and you grow from it, you see that you're worthy of so much more," Whitfield said.

Whitfield acknowledged that recovery is a long process, describing her own experience as "a long 15 plus year journey."

Organizers hope that events like this not only honor the lives lost, but also encourage communities to speak up and take action.

The ceremony concluded with a remembrance for Kentuckians lost to intimate partner homicide, including Crystal Rogers. Candles were lit one by one during a moment of silence, followed by a promise to keep fighting for change.

"Anybody out there that has experienced it or is experiencing it, that you are not alone. And you are really worthy of so much more," Whitfield said.