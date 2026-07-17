KY grandmother fights Medicaid reimbursement cuts that could affect her grandson's autism therapy

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 4% cut to Kentucky Medicaid reimbursement rates is set to take effect August 1, and for one grandmother, the stakes could not be more personal.

Misty Adams' 2-year-old grandson, Weston, was diagnosed with autism and receives services at Marshall Pediatric Therapy twice a week. Adams said the upcoming cuts threaten the progress Weston has made since his first session at the facility in February.

"If they cut this, that's like telling Weston you have no more growth," Adams said.

The reimbursement cuts would affect services that benefit Kentucky's most vulnerable residents, including people with disabilities. Adams said she has watched Weston make major strides since beginning therapy and credits the staff's dedication to his progress.

"My heart is overwhelmed here. They actually care. That's why it works. They actually care about Weston and the family," Adams said.

Families served by the practice often travel significant distances to access this kind of care. Adams has an 8-minute drive to get Weston to his appointments, but she said she cannot imagine the impact the cuts would have on families who drive up to two hours for the same services.

"Taking something that works and driving that far — they're hopeless, I'm sure," Adams said.

Adams is calling on Kentucky leaders to take legislative action to improve Medicaid reimbursement rates for pediatric services statewide.

"I'm sure there's other things that can be cut other than what an autistic child needs," Adams said.

Marshall Pediatric Therapy, through a call for action, encourages families to write to Kentucky's leaders to share their story.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv.

