KY hands out its first two medical marijuana cards

(LEX 18) — Kentucky handed out its first two medical marijuana cards on Thursday.

In addition, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that about 2,200 other cardholders were approved as well.

"Only 66 applications have been denied. 51 of which are due to technical issues, and they can reapply. 15 applications have been denied due to a disqualifying felony offense," said Beshear.

Beshear said as of Thursday, Kentucky has 333 doctors and nurses across 75 counties registered in the medical marijuana program. More than 6,500 people have visited these practitioners for their medical marijuana certifications.

Merissa Khumalo was one of the first two people to become official cardholders in Kentucky.

"I was thrilled," said Khumalo. "They called me and let me know that I would be one of the first people to actually get my card."

"Having multiple sclerosis, and that being a chronic illness, you never know what each day will bring," she added. "And I love the opportunity to make decisions as I see fit for my health and my life."

Khumalo told LEX 18 News that she has accessed medical marijuana in other states before, and she believes the cannabis brought her a different type of relief than she gets from other types of medication. But she hasn't been able to access that type of relief in Kentucky for the longest time.

"It definitely was a little frustrating not being able to just go down the street or wherever there's a dispensary to receive that treatment option," Khumalo said. "I definitely think that this will bring a lot of Kentuckians peace of mind - to be able to access it when they do need it."

Although medical marijuana cards are being issued, there is still no product to purchase in Kentucky.

Beshear said he believes the state should soon have a better idea of when shelves will be stocked.

"I know at least [for] one of the cultivators, the ground is just about ready - the weather is a bit of a problem - and of course, they're going to be able to bring in plants to start that. So, I think we are seeing, now that the licensing is done, a whole lot of movement in that direction," said Beshear. "My hope is that in the coming month or two, we're going to have a much better idea of when we will see that product first on the shelves."

Beshear said he is also calling on Kentucky's congressional delegation to restore Second Amendment rights to those who participate in the medical marijuana program.

"Currently, law-abiding citizens who elect to participate in state legalized medical cannabis programs, like Kentucky's, have their Second Amendment rights to purchase or possess a firearm impacted," said Beshear.

"No law-abiding Kentuckian, or American for that matter, should have to choose between a constitutional right like the Second Amendment and getting the medication that they need," he added. "That's why I'm urging the congressional delegation to introduce legislation to address this issue and to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians and of all Americans. There should not be a loss of a right within our Bill of Rights simply for choosing a legalized system of medication that's best for you."