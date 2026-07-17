KY House Bill 7 allows school buses to capture stop sign violators on camera

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A new state law will allow Kentucky school districts to install cameras on school buses to catch drivers who fail to stop for the safety arm.

House Bill 7 was implemented Wednesday, giving districts the authority to mount two cameras on each bus to record drivers who ignore the stop arm.

Daren Snail, Clark County Schools director of logistics and student support, said the technology is an improvement over older systems.

"The new ones are much better quality. There's a button in the bus where if it happens, the driver will hit the button in the bus and it will mark that spot on the video. So we can quickly find it," Snail said.

Snail said the stop arm is designed to protect students at bus stops.

"The stop arm alerts the drivers in front of the bus, like coming towards the bus, and the drivers of the cars behind the bus that are either getting ready to drop kids off at a bus stop. Or we're getting ready to pick kids up at a bus stop," Snail said.

While Snail said most drivers in the community comply, certain roads remain a concern.

"Most of our community does a pretty good job. I would say it's still, it's an issue. It's definitely safety issue for sure. Especially on our heavily trafficked roads on Lexington Avenue is probably one of our problem areas I would say," Snail said.

Each camera costs $600, making the total cost $1,200 per bus. Clark County has ordered 12 new buses for its schools.

Under the law, drivers who pass a stopped school bus would face a $300 fine for a first violation and a $500 fine for a second violation.

Snail urged drivers to pay attention to bus warning lights.

"Just when you see a school bus and the red lights are flashing on top. Then stop. If the yellow lights are flashing then get prepared to stop. So be prepared to stop, but again it's all about the safety of our kids. We're trying to do everything we can to keep our kids safe, especially at the bus stops. Whether they were getting on or getting off the bus," Snail said.

Other counties outside of Clark that are planning to implement this law is Jessamine and Knox counties.

LEX News is reaching out to other counties, like Fayette, to see if they also plan to implement this new law. We'll make sure to update the counties once we receive answers.