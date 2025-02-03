KY lawmakers preparing for annual Military Kids Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers are preparing for the annual Military Kids Day at the Capitol later this month.

The event offers children of military families a unique opportunity to see the legislative process firsthand. It also honors and celebrates the sacrifices military kids make.

"Many of them have parents that are deployed overseas that are gone for a year at a time. It's tough on them," said Sen. Jimmy Higdon. "It's a tough gig."

Higdon initiated Military Kids Day at the request of a military family in his district. His goal is to recognize the sacrifices of military children, including time apart from their parents and the challenges of frequent relocations.

"Families sacrifice. Anybody that has somebody in the military - there are sacrifices made. And these kids make sacrifices, and we wanted to have a special day just for them for us to say thank you," Higdon said.

"We see military folk out in restaurants and different places and we like to say thank you for your service. Maybe this is a reminder that we ought to say something to the family too because they make some huge sacrifices also," he added. "That's they key here. That we say thank you to the family and especially, on this special day, say thank you to the kids."

The day’s activities will include a Capitol tour, exploring a military static display, trying out Aviation Museum flight simulators, participating in a Capitol scavenger hunt, and attending committee meetings focused on military issues.

Families wishing to participate must contact Senate Clerk Donna Holiday at donna.holiday@kylegislature.gov. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb.17.

