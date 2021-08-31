Watch
KY lawmakers: Special COVID-19 session coming soon

Gov. Andy Beshear says a COVID special session is coming, but there is no date yet.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 31, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Republican lawmakers scheduled several committee meetings this week setting up a possible special session as soon as next week.

Governor Andy Beshear is the one who calls the special sessions and sets the agenda for them.

On Monday, Beshear said that he plans to call lawmakers back to the Capitol as soon as he and lawmakers reach a general consensus on what steps they need to take to combat the pandemic.

"We've had ongoing conversations," said Beshear. "I'm not to the point where I can say there is a certain date agreed to, but as soon as possible."

Legislative leaders told "Kentucky Tonight" on KET that committee meetings will be held this week to begin preparing for the session.

"We're getting the feedback that we need and gathering the data and information we need to in order to go in and have that session," said Speaker Pro Tem David Meade during the Monday night program.

Beshear has also said he would like to have the session soon because the state of emergency for the pandemic is set to expire on September 10.

