KY lawmakers taking action against sextortion

(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers are taking action against one of the fastest-growing crimes affecting children: sextortion.

Senator Julie Raque Adams explained that sexual extortion, commonly referred to as sextortion, has become a significant concern in the United States.

"The FBI has considered this one of the fastest-growing crimes against children in our country, and it is because we have so much access to technology," she noted.

Sextortion involves obtaining a sexually explicit photo and threatening to release it unless the victim meets certain demands, which could be monetary or sexual in nature. National human trafficking experts warn that many perpetrators exploit the fact that very few sextortion cases result in convictions.

To combat this issue, lawmakers have proposed Senate Bill 73, which would classify sextortion as a felony in Kentucky. The bill aims to increase penalties for offenders, make it easier for victims to collect legal damages, and educate the public about sextortion.

Advocates for Kentucky's youth stress that sextortion is occurring on various online platforms.

“This is happening via social media, but also a lot of gaming apps where individuals can reach out to kids unfiltered,” Shannon Moody with Kentucky Youth Advocates said. “We want to make sure parents are aware of the many avenues through which this can occur.”

In response to the rising threat, the FBI has shared tips to help avoid becoming a victim of sextortion. Recommendations include covering or closing camera lenses on devices, refraining from sharing personal contact information with strangers, avoiding suspicious links in emails, and reporting any suspicious behavior.