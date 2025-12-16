KY lawmakers to propose changes to SNAP benefits, may limit processed foods and drinks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — entucky lawmakers are preparing legislation that would restrict people from SNAP benefits to purchase certain foods. The leaders of the Make America Healthy Again Kentucky Task Force say they want to promote more nutritious options for the more than half a million Kentuckians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which used to be known as food stamps.

"Our desire is to make Kentucky healthier," said Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer. "How do we nourish our Kentuckians? How do we promote nourishment?"

The proposed changes may focus on restricting SNAP purchases of processed foods and sugary drinks while potentially expanding access to healthier options.

"The intent of SNAP is obviously nutritional assistance, so we want to make sure that what is being purchased with those dollars is actually going towards nutritious food," said Representative Matt Lockett.

Lockett said the restrictions being considered would target sugary drinks, soft drinks, energy drinks, candy and candy bars, following models used by other states.

At the same time, lawmakers are exploring ways to expand SNAP benefits for healthier food purchases. Currently, SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy hot prepared foods like rotisserie chicken.

"Maybe hot foods, maybe fruits and vegetables - adding benefits if you purchase those. Those are all on the table in terms of our current conversation," Lockett said.

The lawmakers acknowledge the proposed changes will likely face opposition during the legislative session. Advocates in other states have argued that people using assistance programs should have the freedom to choose convenient snack foods.

For Kentucky to implement any changes to SNAP, which is a federal program, the state would need to obtain a waiver from the federal government. At least 18 other states have received similar waivers to modify their SNAP programs.