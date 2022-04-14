Ky. legislature overrides veto of bill that creates a permanent funding system for charter schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky legislature voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill aimed at introducing charter schools in Kentucky and supplying them with funding.

The House passed the override by a vote of 52-46. The Senate passed the override as well on a 22-15 vote, making the measure law. Gov. Beshear vetoed the bill because he said it would divert money from traditional public schools.

"I'm against charter schools," he said. "They are wrong for our commonwealth. They take taxpayer dollars away from the already-underfunded public schools in the commonwealth."

The legislature legalized charter schools in Kentucky in 2017. However, none have been created because lawmakers didn't provide a permanent funding mechanism. House Bill 9 would create that mechanism by giving charter schools access to local and state tax dollars.

"Our taxpayer dollars should not be redirected to for-profit entities that run charter schools," said Gov. Beshear.

The bill also would have required that at least two charter schools be created under pilot projects — one in Louisville and one in northern Kentucky.

Supporters of the bill said charters would give parents more choices for their children's schooling.