KY mother worries new bill will affect education

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Kentucky students that rely on interpreters in the classroom could see changes soon, changes that would affect how interpreters get re-certified and renew their licenses.

The Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment, known as EIPA, is one of three certified exams to become an interpreter. The EIPA allows interpreters to work with kids from kindergarten through 12th grade. That may all change with a proposed law that will remove the EIPA as a way to be certified educational interpreter.

Jessica Meek's daughter, Emma, relies on an interpreter at school. It took about two years for her to develop a bond with her interpreter and keep up with school. Her mom said that it's made a big difference.

"She has made so much progression," she said.

Meek is worried that if this new bill passes, Emma's interpreter would be puller from the school until she became compliant with the new regulations, meaning that Emma could fall behind.

"If she goes any time without an interpreter, that's a problem," Meek said. "She not going to learn, not going to keep up. Her language progression will regress. Even if they do get a new interpreter. The time it's going to take for her to build that trust and that relationship. Where she can be herself and perceptive. It's going to take time and I don't want her to get left behind."

The EIPA is not a nationally recognized certification, according to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters. The bill proposes several other programs interpreters could use instead.

The EIPA program is run by Boys Town. We've reached out to them about the bill, and haven't heard back.

