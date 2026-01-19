KY organ donor registry sees record growth with 75,000 new registrations in 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's organ donation efforts reached new heights in 2025, with more than 75,000 residents joining the state's donor registry and helping raise over $1.7 million to support transplant patients and their families.

Donate Life Kentucky Trust called 2025 one of its strongest years as the organization worked to address the critical need for organ donors in the state. More than 1,000 Kentuckians currently need life-saving transplants.

"Each dollar donated and each selfless decision to join the Donor Registry symbolizes renewed hope for those waiting," said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of Donate Life Kentucky Trust.

Snyder said when Kentuckians register as donors or contribute financially to the nonprofit, they help families navigate the transplant journey.

According to a press release, the organization's patient and family support programs provided direct assistance to more than 100 families with pre- and post-transplant needs. This included gas and grocery cards, rent and utility assistance, and medication and co-pay support. The trust also helped donor families with funeral and memorial expenses through its Donor Family Support Program.

Additionally, Donate Life Kentucky Trust awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to Kentucky students who creatively expressed their support for donation and inspired others to register as donors.

The organization raised $1,723,045 total to support the donation and transplant community's unmet needs.

Looking ahead to 2026, Donate Life Kentucky Trust plans to provide 24/7 access to accurate information about organ donation through its website and text messaging services. The organization will continue expanding education efforts, deepening community partnerships, honoring donors, and strengthening support for families across Kentucky.