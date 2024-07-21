KY politicians react to Biden's withdrawal from 2024 presidential race

(LEX 18) — The reactions from Kentucky politicians about Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race are coming in.

President Biden posted this comment to X:

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul posted this to X on Sunday:

The inevitable is now a reality — Biden dropping out — will chaos consume the Democrats party? — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted this statement to X:

My statement on President Joe Biden's decision: pic.twitter.com/88dg4ooVu5 — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 21, 2024

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement that, in part, said, “Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying.”

For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership abroad. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.



Full statement:… — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 21, 2024

The Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams also the following statement to X:

Joe Biden is not the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party - no one is a presidential nominee until formally nominated pursuant to party rules - and thus will not appear on Kentucky ballots. Whomever the Democratic Party ultimately nominates will. https://t.co/1Y67n3cUO0 — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) July 21, 2024

Representative Andy Barr made this statement, which was posted to X on Sunday:

Today, Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race underscores what all Americans have known for some time: His decline has been evident, and the Democratic Party has been concealing the truth.

Representative Hal Roger said, "As Democrats scramble to decide the next steps with this historic change of leadership, the Republican Party firmly stands with President Trump and his ability to rescue our country from the failed policies of the Biden Administration. Our nation has deeply suffered from crisis after crisis with Biden and Harris at the helm of the destructive Democratic Party. It’s time for a clean sweep, starting at the White House.”