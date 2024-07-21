Watch Now
KY politicians react to Biden's withdrawal from 2024 presidential race

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 21, 2024

(LEX 18) — The reactions from Kentucky politicians about Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race are coming in.

President Biden posted this comment to X:

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul posted this to X on Sunday:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted this statement to X:

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement that, in part, said, “Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying.”

The Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams also the following statement to X:

Representative Andy Barr made this statement, which was posted to X on Sunday:

Representative Hal Roger said, "As Democrats scramble to decide the next steps with this historic change of leadership, the Republican Party firmly stands with President Trump and his ability to rescue our country from the failed policies of the Biden Administration. Our nation has deeply suffered from crisis after crisis with Biden and Harris at the helm of the destructive Democratic Party. It’s time for a clean sweep, starting at the White House.”

